No Li Chun during Year of the Pig

People queueing up to deposit money at a DBS Bank in Bedok on Feb 3, 2017.

SINGAPORE - If you have been holding on to cash and waiting to deposit it during the Chinese New Year period, take note: The Chinese auspicious day of Li Chun will not fall within the upcoming Year of the Pig.

Depositing money on Li Chun, also known as Farmers' Day, is believed to grow one's wealth and ensure good luck.

Normally falling between Feb 3 and 18, the day typically sees long queues forming at banks and cash deposit machines around Singapore.

This year, Li Chun will fall on Feb 4, the final day of the Year of the Dog. The Year of the Pig will begin on Feb 5.

Next year, Li Chun will be on Feb 4 as well - but by that time it will already be the Year of the Rat, which will begin on Jan 25, 2020.

Aside from the belief that it brings good luck, Li Chun marks the start of spring in the Chinese calendar. This means that Chinese New Year this year will technically be a "wu chun nian" or a year without spring.

Chinese culture and tradition expert Xu Yiting told Chinese evening paper Shin Min Daily News that such a situation is not unheard of, and occurs roughly two or three out of every 10 years.

Last year, various sites put out timetables for the best times to deposit money during Li Chun, which also occurred on Feb 4.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.