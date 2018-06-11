North Korea leader Kim Jong Un scheduled to leave Singapore at 2pm on Tuesday

SINGAPORE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is scheduled to depart Singapore at 2 pm local time on Tuesday, a source who is involved in the planning of his visit to the city-state for a summit with US President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

The Tuesday departure plan is tentative, the source said asking for anonymity because of the sensitivity of the information.

Kim is scheduled to meet Trump at 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday to talk about ending his country's nuclear programme and transforming the isolated state which has been under harsh international sanctions for its defiant arms programme.

