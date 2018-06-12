North Korea's Kim Jong Un to fly out of Singapore at 9 pm: sources

North Korea's Kim Jong Un to fly out of Singapore at 9 pm: sources
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters
Jun 12, 2018

SINGAPORE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is due to leave Singapore at 9 pm, two sources familiar with the plans said.

Kim returned to the St. Regis hotel in Singapore with his vast delegation after Tuesday's historic summit with US President Donald Trump.

The sources said Kim is due to leave from the city-state's main Changi Airport, where he arrived on Sunday. The US delegation is also set to leave on Tuesday evening, the sources said.

