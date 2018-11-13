Nostalgic journey for Mahathir and wife Siti Hasmah at NUS reunion

SINGAPORE - It was down memory lane for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali as they visited the College of Medicine building where they studied medicine 70 years ago.

Photo: The Star/Asia News Network

They also spent time with several of their university mates at King Edward VII College of Medicine which is the predecessor institution of the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Photo: The Star/Asia News Network

Dr Mahathir, who is on a two-day official visit to Singapore, will be conferred an Honorary Doctor of Laws in recognition of his outstanding leadership in Malaysia and his contribution to bilateral ties with Singapore.

Dr Siti Hasmah will receive the NUS distinguished alumni service award as a pioneer and role model for women doctors in Malaysia.

READ ALSO: Mahathir: We have told Singapore we want a review of water agreement