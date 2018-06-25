oBike ceases operation in Singapore, cites difficulties with LTA regulations

[Update: 25 June] A Grab spokesperson has refuted oBike's claim, stating that they will "no longer be able to offer their bikes on our GrabCycle marketplace app".

Grab also said it will be waiving all active subscriptions on the GrabCycle app.

After a troubled month in which they generated an uproar for converting the $49 deposit in idle accounts into Super VIP Membership Subscriptions without users' consent, and then blamed it on a 'technical lapse', oBike announced today that it will cease operations in Singapore, effective immediately.

According to the bike-sharing firm, the sudden decision to terminate its local operations is due to "difficulties foreseen to be experienced to fulfil the new requirements and guidelines released by Land Transport Authority".

An amendment to the Parking Places Bill now requires bike-sharing companies to apply for a license that will allow them to operate in public spaces for two years.

The new requirements state that operators have to temporarily ban users who park bicycles indiscriminately or face penalties of up to S$100,000, reductions in fleet size, suspension or even cancellation of their license for failure to comply.

The LTA will assess how well these companies address the issue of bike parking by their users and review their fleet sizes based on their performance every six months.

oBike said it strongly believes in providing a dock-less bike-sharing service that benefits users as well as Singapore's transportation system, but regrets that "the new regulation measures do not favour this belief of ours".

If you still want to use oBike, here's how you can

Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud

Users who are currently Super VIP members and want to continue using oBike can still use the service in all other operating countries.

Otherwise, it would be most advisable to refund your deposit with oBike.

oBike expresses its "sincerest appreciation to more than one million users" in Singapore who have been on board with them since they launched their services in January 2017.

This article was first published on Vulcan Post