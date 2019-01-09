oBike to meet creditors on Jan 23 at Shaw Tower

SINGAPORE - A meeting has been arranged on Jan 23 for liquidators of the defunct bicycle-rental firm oBike to keep creditors updated on the status of the winding-up.

According to the press statement issued by the liquidators on Wednesday (Jan 9), no payments or distributions will be made at the meeting later this month at the Shine Auditorium at 100 Beach Road #03-01 Shaw Tower at 2.30pm.

Creditors can find out more at www.obikedepositholders.com about the meeting, including the necessary forms for them to submit their claims or proxy nomination by Jan 22 noon in order to attend or vote at the meeting.

However, absence from the non-mandatory meeting does not compromise the creditors' rights, and they will be able to submit their claims through the online form or at the liquidators' office even after the creditors' meeting.

Individual users of oBike rental services who are claiming their deposits and would be personally attending the meeting are not required to submit a proxy form.

