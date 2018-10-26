Paraglider Ng Kok Choong's family returning to Singapore with his body on Friday

Paraglider Ng Kok Choong was found dead by rescuers in the Dhauladhar mountain range in Himachal Pradesh on Oct 23, 2018.PHOTO

NEW DELHI - The Indian authorities have handed over the body of Singaporean Ng Kok Choong, who died in a paragliding accident on Monday (Oct 22), to his wife.

On Thursday, Mrs Sharon Ng and her son Marcus flew into Kangra Airport in the state of Himachal Pradesh on a chartered plane to collect Mr Ng's body.

They are scheduled to return to Singapore on Friday.

Mr Ng, 53, a retired real estate agent turned intrepid paraglider, was found dead by rescuers in the Dhauladhar mountain range in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

His friends reported him missing on Monday when he did not return after his paragliding flight.

Mr Sumit Nurpuri, Mr Ng's friend and fellow paraglider, who rendered help to his family, told The Straits Times that everybody was most helpful and provided full cooperation to complete the formalities.

A post-mortem report officially released on Thursday confirmed that the Singaporean's death was due to a head injury.

Mr Ng had stayed in Bir, a town popular with paragliders that is located at the foothills of the Dhauladhar mountain range. He was there for the Bir-Billing Paragliding World Cup starting on Saturday (Oct 27).

Less than a month ago, Mr Ng survived a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province. He and a fellow paraglider, Belgian Francois de Neuville, helped rescue a woman and her young daughter trapped under the rubble of a hotel.

On Thursday, the local authorities held a briefing on safety and security for the 250 paragliders gathered in Bir.

