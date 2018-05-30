Passenger punched by Grab driver: Teeth job may cost up to $30k

Stomp contributor Henry, who was punched by a Grab driver during a dispute on May 12, might have to fork out up to $30,000 for dental implants and surgery to fix his fractured teeth.

In a May 28 report, Henry told Stomp how he had wanted to take a Grab ride from his home at Block 727 Yishun Street 71 to Choa Chu Kang.

He was with his wife and two kids, one of whom was five years old and, under the law, would require booster seats when travelling in private hire cars.

However, Henry did not indicate that he was travelling with young children in his booking.

An Audi driver who responded to Henry's booking arrived at the block and told the Stomp contributor that he was unable to pick the family up. Henry was advised to book another ride, which he agreed to.

However, the two men later got into an argument, which culminated with the Audi driver punching Henry.

Henry then called the police, who are currently investigating the case of voluntarily causing hurt.

According to The Straits Times, Henry was also referred to a dentist, who said he would require dental implants and surgery, which he estimates would cost up to $30,000.

"I can't talk or eat well, and the pain has given me a lot of discomfort," said Henry, adding that his injuries have affected his interactions with other people.

Henry, who is on painkillers, said he has emailed Grab and hopes that they would compensate him for the cost of the dental implants.

He said: "My two sons are still traumatised by the incident."

In response to a Stomp query, a Grab spokesman said: "The safety of our customers - drivers and passengers alike - is our absolute priority, and we do not tolerate such behaviour.

"The police investigation is ongoing and we will be fully cooperating."