Platinium Dogs Club operator arrested by AVA, dogs reunited with several owners

A woman who is understood to be Platinium Dogs Club's owner at the pet boarding house site on Jan 3, 2019.

SINGAPORE - The operator of pet boarding facility Platinium Dogs Club has been arrested, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development Sun Xueling said in a Facebook post on Monday (Jan 7).

Ms Sun told The Straits Times that a 30-year-old woman was arrested. Responding to queries, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) confirmed that she was arrested on Sunday.

ST understands she is being held at Tanglin Police Division.

In her post, Ms Sun said that the operator is assisting with AVA's investigations on alleged animal welfare offences.

"The AVA is continuing investigations into the Platinium Dogs Club, including making further inspections," the MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC said.

The authorities will take enforcement action on any animal welfare infringements, she added.

Several pet owners who had boarded their dogs with Platinium Dogs Club have also been reunited with their pets.

AVA had previously taken the dogs into temporary custody to safeguard their welfare after a raid on the pet boarding facility.

"Let's stay calm and let the authorities investigate the case thoroughly and fairly," Ms Sun said.

on Facebook <<Platinium Dogs Club Case Update>> - Operator arrested and assisting with investigations Ensuring the safety and... Posted by Sun Xueling on Monday, 7 January 2019

The pet boarding house in Bukit Panjang was raided by the authorities on Dec 29 and 31 following complaints that pets in its care were allegedly mistreated.

AVA later took temporary custody of animals found on the premises.

On Jan 2, a group of dog owners gathered outside the gates of Platinium Dogs Club, demanding information on a missing shetland sheepdog named Prince.

A 40-year-old man in the group was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for outpatient treatment after being hit by a car which the operator of the pet boarding facility was travelling in.

The group of 11 had remained in the path of the car as it slowly reversed despite police officers advising the group to give way for their safety.

In a joint statement with AVA on Jan 5, the authorities said that the group were assisting the police with investigations.

Under the Animals and Birds Act, those who fail in their duty of care towards animals in the course of conducting an animal-related business face a maximum fine of $40,000 and/or a jail term of two years if convicted.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.