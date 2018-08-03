PM Lee visits Malaysian Home Minister Muhyiddin in hospital, gives tips on healthcare

PETALING JAYA - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong recently visited Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is currently warded at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in the island nation.

In a posting on his Facebook on Friday (Aug 3), Lee shared a photo taken by the city state's Prime Minister's Office.

"I visited Malaysian Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday. He is recovering in hospital here after an operation.

"Glad that it was successful, and that he is doing well," said Lee.

Muhyiddin’s wife, Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman, was also present.

Muhyiddin is still recovering after undergoing operation to extract a pancreatic tumour, which was detected at an early stage.

In wishing Muhyiddin a speedy recovery, Lee also shared his own doctor's advice, as the Singaporean leader is a two-time cancer survivor.

"I shared with him my own doctor's advice when I was ill - eat in moderation, but no need for any pantangs (taboos) about food. I remember even enjoying durians," he added.