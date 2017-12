A total of 23 women and nine men were arrested between Dec 18 and 22 for suspected vice activities.

Police conducted a five-day operation along Jalan Besar Road, Cross Street and Kampong Bahru Road. The suspects were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter, Employment of Foreign Workers Act, Common Gaming House Act, and Remote Gambling Act.

Of the 32 arrested, 18 women were arrested for suspected involvement in providing sexual services at private apartments and hotels.

Police advise landlords and hotel owners to ensure that tenants do not carry out vice activities in their premises. Unlicensed brothel operators can be fined up to $10,000 and face up to five years' imprisonment.

Any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jauled up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

Photo: Singapore Police Force

