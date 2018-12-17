Police investigating missing trolleys at FairPrice outlet in Holland Drive

SINGAPORE - All the trolleys at Holland Drive's FairPrice outlet disappeared last Thursday (Dec 13).

The next day, a sign was put up at the trolley area informing customers: "We are sorry to inform you that all our trolleys have been stolen."

A FairPrice spokesman confirmed with The Straits Times on Monday that a police report was filed last Friday for the missing trolleys at the FairPrice store located at Block 36 Holland Drive.

She added: "We are unable to provide further comment on this matter until the authorities have completed their investigations."

ST understands that operations have since gone back to normal and trolleys have been transferred to the store from other outlets, for the convenience of customers.

An employee at the Holland Drive outlet told ST last Saturday that the trolleys are counted every day.

The outlet usually has about 15 trolleys, but the number is not consistent, as people do not return them every time after pushing them to the carpark or nearby flats, she said.

