Police officer dragged 50m by driver dodging traffic stop in Geylang

Having spotted a man using his mobile phone while driving, a traffic police officer stopped a car along Geylang Road on Monday (Nov 12) afternoon.

During the check, however, the 35-year-old driver drove away, dragging the officer along for about 50 metres before he fell onto the road, the police said in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 14).

The officer sustained multiple abrasions as well as a fracture to his right ankle, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Later that afternoon, the suspect's car was found abandoned at a car park along Toa Payoh Lorong 4.

The man was arrested at 2.15am the next day at Jalan Loyang Besar by officers from Bedok Police Division and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB). Suspected drugs and drug-related paraphernalia found in his possession were also seized by the CNB.

The suspect will be charged in court on Wednesday with drug trafficking under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the case of rash act endangering the life of a police officer.

The police also thanked members of the public who rendered assistance to the injured police officer.

