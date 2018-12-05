Police probing cases of fake letters sent to public supposedly by one of their officers

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Ng Huiwen
The Straits Times
Dec 05, 2018

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating recent reports of fake letters sent to the public, purportedly from one of their officers.

In a statement on Wednesday (Dec 5), the police said that they are looking into cases of people receiving letters asking them to report to a police station on a specific date.

The victims were told that they had to assist in investigations into an offence.

The letters were signed by an officer from a police division but the officer's name was found by police to be fictitious.

Police also clarified that the letters were not issued by them.

They have classified these cases as intentional harassment under the Protection from Harassment Act.

Members of the public who are uncertain of the authenticity of the letters they receive are advised to verify them by contacting the respective police divisions, said the police.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

