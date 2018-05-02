Razer announces partnership with Singtel to grow e-payments and e-sports in Singapore

In a Facebook post today, Min-Liang Tan announced a partnership with Temasek Holdings-backed Singtel, to bring the largest e-payments, telecommunications services, and gaming-related services network to Southeast Asia.

Seems like the unified cashless payment system Tan promised is coming to fruition with this move.

According to The Straits Times, he said, "This is our opportunity to lead and accelerate the growth of e-sports and e-payments in a unified push across the region."

"We are pushing this together with Singtel. To deliver this we need merchants and users on board; we have already achieved this today. I'm way ahead of the 18-month deadline," he said, on the topic of meeting the deadline given by the Prime Minister.

Apparently, this partnership will see RazerPay being launched on the "back of the tie-up", as they "plan to link their respective e-payment systems to create an interoperable network".

This could mean that the 500,000 Singtel Dash users will be able to transact on RazerPay, and vice-versa.

This comes after news of its intention to acquire payments platform MOL Global in an approximately S$81 million deal just last week, which includes taking over MOL Global's 1 million offline payment points.

The acquisition of MOL Global also saw the merging of virtual credits, MOLPoints and zGold, into zGold.

That interoperable network could allow the purchasing and using of the zGold credits through the Dash platform.

The report went on to say that Singtel and Razer will work together to "jointly organise e-sport events and content to target the telco's 680 million-plus mobile subscribers in the region, including Thailand, Indonesia and India".

The e-sports industry in Singapore and the region is looking promising now, and we'll have the implementation of RazerPay to look forward to soon.

This article was first published in Vulcan Post.