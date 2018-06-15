Restaurants and bars in Singapore that are screening the FIFA World Cup 2018

Ole, ole! The FIFA World Cup 2018 – only the world’s most anticipated soccer tournament ever – is just about a week away, so if you haven’t settled your plans to catch the Russia vs Saudi Arabia opening match on 14 June, you better hurry up.
The free-to-watch venues will undoubtedly be swarmed with people, and while you shouldn’t expect these restaurants and bars to be empty, I expect them to be much less crowded.
If you go early and manage to get a seat, you’ll probably be quite comfortable. We’ve arranged this list according to price range.
|
Restaurant / Bar
|
Price range
|
Address
|
$
|
22 outlets
|
HomeTeamNS Sembawang (Hai Bin)
(members only, limited slots available)
|
$
|
301 Canberra Road, Singapore 759774
|
$$
|
501 Bukit Timah Road, #01-05C Cluny Court, Singapore 259760
|
$$
|
30 Merchant Road #01-05/06 Riverside Point, Singapore 058282
|
$$
|
31 Pekin Street, #01-01 Far East Square, Singapore 048761
|
$$
|
39 Boat Quay, Singapore 049828
|
$$
|
Several outlets, depending on the match. Check the schedule here.
|
$$
|
56 Circular Road, Singapore 049411
|
$$
|
442 Orchard Road, #01-02 – 05 Claymore Connect, Singapore 238879
|
ORTO (Various bars and restaurants)
|
$$
|
81 Lorong Chencharu #01-01, Singapore 769198
|
$$
|
9 Raffles Boulevard #01-01 Millenia Walk, Singapore 039596
|
$$
|
26/27 Boat Quay, Singapore 049817
|
Prince of Wales (Boat Quay)
|
$$
|
51 Boat Quay, Singapore 049840
|
$$
|
15 Stamford Road 01/K1-K2 (Galleria), Singapore 178906
|
Prince of Wales (Little India)
|
$$
|
101 Dunlop Street, Singapore 209420
|
$$$
|
1 Raffles Place, Level 63, Singapore 048616
|
$$$
|
1 Gopeng Street Singapore 078862
|
$$$
|
80 Collyer Quay Singapore 049326
|
$$$
|
1 Fullerton Square Singapore 049178
|
$$$
|
3 Hyde Park Gate, The Oval @ SAP, Singapore 799531
Some people will tell you to just buy a drink and glue your butt to the seat, and while that’s technically not wrong, bear in mind that these businesses paid quite a hefty sum to bring the live matches to you.
According to The Straits Times, they would have paid at least $2,876.16 (early bird) for standard screens. If they have the huge screens (over 50 inches), it’s $5,016.16 and up. So if you want them to bring it back for the next world cup, just buy some food also lah.
So there you have it. Have fun this FIFA World Cup 2018 season!
This article was first published in MoneySmart.