Restaurants and bars in Singapore that are screening the FIFA World Cup 2018

PHOTO: AFP
Eugenia Liew
MoneySmart
Jun 15, 2018

Ole, ole! The FIFA World Cup 2018 – only the world’s most anticipated soccer tournament ever – is just about a week away, so if you haven’t settled your plans to catch the Russia vs Saudi Arabia opening match on 14 June, you better hurry up.

The free-to-watch venues will undoubtedly be swarmed with people, and while you shouldn’t expect these restaurants and bars to be empty, I expect them to be much less crowded.

If you go early and manage to get a seat, you’ll probably be quite comfortable. We’ve arranged this list according to price range.

Restaurant / Bar

Price range

Address

McDonald’s

$

22 outlets

HomeTeamNS Sembawang (Hai Bin)

(members only, limited slots available)

$

301 Canberra Road, Singapore 759774

Bar Bar Black Sheep

$$

501 Bukit Timah Road, #01-05C Cluny Court, Singapore 259760

Brewerkz

$$

30 Merchant Road #01-05/06 Riverside Point, Singapore 058282

Bull and Bear

$$

31 Pekin Street, #01-01 Far East Square, Singapore 048761

BQ Bar

$$

39 Boat Quay, Singapore 049828

Harry’s Bar

$$

Several outlets, depending on the match. Check the schedule here.

Molly Malone’s Irish Pub

$$

56 Circular Road, Singapore 049411

Muddy Murphy’s Irish Pub

$$

442 Orchard Road, #01-02 – 05 Claymore Connect, Singapore 238879

ORTO (Various bars and restaurants)

$$

81 Lorong Chencharu #01-01, Singapore 769198

Paulaner

$$

9 Raffles Boulevard #01-01 Millenia Walk, Singapore 039596

The Penny Black

$$

26/27 Boat Quay, Singapore 049817

Prince of Wales (Boat Quay)

$$

51 Boat Quay, Singapore 049840

Tap Capitol Piazza

$$

15 Stamford Road 01/K1-K2 (Galleria), Singapore 178906

Prince of Wales (Little India)

$$

101 Dunlop Street, Singapore 209420

1-Altitude

$$$

1 Raffles Place, Level 63, Singapore 048616

Carlton City Hotel (The Trading Floor)

$$$

1 Gopeng Street Singapore 078862

The Fullerton Bay Hotel (Lantern Rooftop Bar)

$$$

80 Collyer Quay Singapore 049326

The Fullerton Hotel (Post Bar)

$$$

1 Fullerton Square Singapore 049178

Youngs Bar and Restaurant

$$$

3 Hyde Park Gate, The Oval @ SAP, Singapore 799531

Some people will tell you to just buy a drink and glue your butt to the seat, and while that’s technically not wrong, bear in mind that these businesses paid quite a hefty sum to bring the live matches to you.

According to The Straits Times, they would have paid at least $2,876.16 (early bird) for standard screens. If they have the huge screens (over 50 inches), it’s $5,016.16 and up. So if you want them to bring it back for the next world cup, just buy some food also lah.

So there you have it. Have fun this FIFA World Cup 2018 season!

This article was first published in MoneySmart.

