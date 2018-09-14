River Safari panda pair Kai Kai and Jia Jia celebrate birthdays with bamboo towers

Kai Kai turned 11 on Sept 14, while Jia Jia marked her 10th birthday on Sept 3.

SINGAPORE - Bamboo, apples and carrots are not typically found on the list of ingredients for a birthday cake.

They were, however, the perfect birthday surprise for River Safari's famous panda couple, Kai Kai and Jia Jia, as the pair entered the Giant Forest enclosure on Friday morning (Sept 14).

Each panda received a 1.2m tall tower adorned with apples and carrots, and containing approximately 17kg of bamboo.

Giant cake toppers wished the pandas a happy birthday.

River Safari assistant curator Halim Ali, who has cared for the pandas since they arrived in Singapore six years ago, said they are like family to the team of keepers.

He added: "Kai Kai and Jia Jia love getting treats, and we love spoiling them!"

