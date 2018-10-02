Russian woman slapped cop outside nightclub after quarrelling with husband

Russian Filimonova Svetlana and her husband, Australian Males Milan, could each be fined up to $2,000 and jailed for up to six months for causing public disturbance in a public place.

SINGAPORE - A Russian woman who was making a scene outside a nightclub after a spat with her husband not only refused to co-operate with a police officer but also ended up slapping the officer instead.

For her actions at Altimate club at One Raffles Place in May last year, Filimonova Svetlana, 29, was convicted on Tuesday (Oct 2) of using criminal force on a public servant executing her duties, and causing public disturbance in a public place.

Her husband, Australian Males Milan, 29, was also involved in the incident.

He was convicted of voluntarily causing hurt by punching a club employee, and causing public disturbance by behaving in a disorderly manner and refusing to leave when asked to by the bouncers.

The pair will be sentenced on Nov 1.

According to court documents, Svetlana and Milan drank heavily after arriving at the club at about 12am on May 27 last year.

When the club was about to close at about 3.50am, they began arguing in a heated manner, shouting loudly at each other.

Club employee Jaris Chung Muhd Khairi, 19, saw that Milan was raising his hand to hit Svetlana, and stepped in to stop the situation from escalating.

Milan was incensed that Mr Chung placed his hands on his chest while separating them, and punched him on the face.

Other people at the club tried to hold Milan back, but he broke free and punched Mr Chung two more times.

After that, Milan continued shouting loudly and jostling with patrons at the club, refusing to leave when bouncers tried to escort him out. He continued behaving in a disorderly manner until the police arrived and arrested him.

Meanwhile, Svetlana, who was yelling hysterically and insisted she wanted to be with Milan, refused to co-operate with Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Tham Si Ning Joey from the Marina Bay Neighbourhood Police Centre.

When ASP Tham tried to calm her down, she told the police officer not to touch her and slapped her once on the right cheek.

With help from her fellow officers, ASP Tham eventually managed to escort Svetlana into the lift, where the Russian national continued struggling and screaming in a hysterical manner despite ASP Tham's warnings.

For using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging her duty, Svetlana could be jailed for up to four years and fined.

For causing public disturbance in a public place, Svetlana and Milan could each be fined up to $2,000 and jailed for up to six months.

For voluntarily causing hurt, Milan could be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.