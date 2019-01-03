SBS bus hit by pipe in freak accident along Woodlands Avenue 2

Bus service 161 was hit by a PVC pipe along Woodlands Avenue 2 on Dec 31, 2018, damaging one of its windows.

SINGAPORE - For many people, New Year's Eve ended with a "bang" at midnight. For commuters on one SBS bus, however, the "bang" occurred in the afternoon.

In a freak accident on Monday (Dec 31), bus service 161 was hit by a PVC pipe along Woodlands Avenue 2, damaging one of its windows.

Mr Saiful, a 16-year-old student, witnessed the accident while seated on the upper deck of the bus. He sent photos of the incident to citizen journalism website Stomp.

Mr Saiful told The Straits Times on Wednesday that the accident happened at around 1.50pm, when it was raining.

At the time, the bus was driving past a group of workers who were carrying pipes by the side of the road.

As the bus passed the workers, a strong wind blew, causing one of the pipes to swing towards the bus.

Mr Saiful said there was a loud "bang" as the pipe hit the window.

"Everyone was shocked. I wondered if the people on the lower deck were all right," he said.

The bus captain then stopped the bus, and several construction workers boarded and spoke with him. Mr Saiful and the rest of the passengers subsequently disembarked to wait for the next bus.

Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, confirmed that the incident had occurred.

She said that the bus was passing by a construction site at the time, and that the bus journey had to be disrupted as a result of the accident.

"Fortunately, no one was hurt in this incident," she said.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.