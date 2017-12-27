SBS Transit apologises for 'Marry Christmas' greeting at MRT station

'Marry Christmas' anyone?

This spelling error at a station on the Downtown Line which went viral on social media has prompted an apology from SBS Transit.

The photo, which was initially posted on Reddit by user pesantkie, shows the erroneous greeting message at one of the transport operator's MRT stations.

Many netizens poked fun at the error.

One user shared, "I don't know if Christmas wanna marry me though" while another wrote, "Autocorrect broke down".

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SBS Transit senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan said that the transport operator was very sorry for the error in spelling and had since corrected it.

"We hope this has not marred the festivities for any of our commuters. We would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas," she added.

On Dec 24, a similar mistake occurred in Malaysia, where a red Christmas bunting said "Mary Christmas" and "Happy New Years".

The red bunting was put up at an airport in Kota Baru.

A photo of the bunting later went viral on social media, drawing criticism from netizens who were disappointed over the typographical and grammatical errors.

In a statement on Facebook, Malaysia Airports said, "We wish to assure you that this does not involve any other airports."

It also apologised for the mistake and thanked the public for highlighting the issue.