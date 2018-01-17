Second Link toll cut will ease Causeway

SINGAPORE - A reduction in toll rate at the Second Link during off-peak hours could be in the offing to encourage more people to use the checkpoint and reduce congestion at the Causeway, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

"Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has asked me to implement it as soon as possible, so it will be a short study and we could see the toll reduction this year," said Liow.

The toll would be reduced at an attractive rate so more people are encouraged to use the Second Link during off-peak hours, he told the media after attending the eighth Malaysia-Singapore Leaders' Retreat here.

Liow said that reducing the toll rate at the Second Link was among the proposals discussed at the retreat to resolve the issue of congestion at the Causeway, while waiting for the completion of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) in 2024.

"We hope to implement the service by this year and increase it further to 36 trips a day next year. We actually wanted to increase it further but there is an obstacle on the Singaporean side because they could not cope with the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine process," said Liow.

He said the two governments also discussed the issue of safe passage for ships in the east of Johor Straits near the Pasir Gudang and Tanjung Langsat ports.

"At the moment, no ships are allowed to pass through the area at night, I think it is time the two governments agree on allowing ships to pass through the areas 24 hours a day. This will improve the efficiency of the two ports," said Liow.

Najib, during his joint press conference with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, expressed concern over congestion at the Causeway especially during festive period and school holidays.