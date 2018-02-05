Section of Ang Mo Kio MRT closed off after walkway to AMK Hub fills with smoke from escalator

A section of Ang Mo Kio MRT station has been closed off after smoke was seen emitting from an escalator.

Stomp contributor Lee, who alerted the citizen journalism website to the incident at 2.22pm today (Feb 5), said that there were police personnel and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire trucks seen at the scene.

She added that a person on duty informed her that train service is still available, but that they could not go through the underpass linking AMK Hub and the MRT station.

Facebook user Jas Chua also posted a photo on Facebook that showed that the smoky interior of the station.

Chua said that the tunnel leading to AMK Hub was "full of smoke" and that there was a "pungent smell".

She added that the lift had also broken down.

on Facebook AMK MRT escalator towards tunnel of AMK Hub full of smoke. Lift also broke down. Please cross between AMK MRT to AMK Hub... Posted by Jas Chua Suat Ping on Sunday, 4 February 2018

In response to media queries, Ms Margaret Teo, Vice President, Corporate Communications of SMRT said:

"We are investigating an incident at Ang Mo Kio MRT station involving an escalator leading towards the underground linkway to AMK Hub.

"The escalator has been shut down, and the linkway has been closed for commuter safety.

"Train services on the North-South Line are not affected. We will provide updates.”