Sex toys sold from vending machines in Geylang: How to stop minors from buying?

Adult toys sold from vending machines in Geylang have raised some concern as students have been seen entering the unmanned shop.

MimiBox, located at the Le Regal complex along Geylang Road, has four vending machines and a display containing a plethora of sex toys.

Chinese evening daily Shin Min Daily News reported that it is the first such shop here.

The items on sale, which range from about $10 to $200, include vibrators, lubricant and extenders.

Buyers purchase the items by inserting cash into the machine, which then either dispenses the items via a slot, or unlocks a display box from which they can be retrieved by the buyer.

The 24-hour shop, which touts itself as a self-service adult shop, is unmanned but monitored by cameras.

When contacted, MimiBox said it started operations around March, but declined further comment.

The New Paper visited the shop at about 3.30pm yesterday.

Several shopkeepers in the vicinity said they have seen students in uniform entering the shop.

Mr Michael Mok, 60, a shopkeeper at the accessories shop next to MimiBox, said business there has been brisk.

He said: "It's mainly foreigners you see going in, but there are students in uniform who go in to look around also."

He is unfazed by the business, though. "There are many shops selling adult toys in the area, so I don't think it's a problem," he said.

Another shopkeeper, who did not want to be identified, felt the fact that the store is unmanned could be an issue. He said: "If underage kids can buy the items, then it might be a crime."

TNP understands that the sale of adult toys on the premises is approved by the authorities.

However, lawyers said there might be an issue if someone under 21 is able to buy the items.

Criminal lawyer James Ow Yong of Kalco Law said that under Section 293 of the Penal Code, the sale of such toys to those under 21 is illegal.

He said: "The difference between a vending machine and a brick-and mortar-shop is that the vendor (Mimibox) would have difficulty verifying whether a buyer is above 21 years of age."

