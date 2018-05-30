SIA to launch world's longest commercial flight to New York in Oct

Going to New York from Singapore is usually a long-drawn affair with at least one stop-over, but the journey will be made more straightforward, soon.

Come Oct 11, Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be launching the world's longest commercial flights, with non-stop services between Singapore and New York' Newark Liberty International Airport.

Flights will be operated using the new Airbus A350-900ULR (ultra-long-range).

According to a statement from SIA, the route will initially be served three times a week, departing Singapore on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

Daily operations will commence from October 18 after an additional A350-900ULR aircraft enters service.

SIA is the world's first customer for the new A350-900ULR, with seven on firm order with Airbus.

The aircraft will be configured in a two-class layout, with 67 Business Class seats and 94 Premium Economy Class seats.

Tickets will be made available for sale progressively across the various booking channels, starting from Thursday (May 31), said SIA.

Flights will cover a distance of approximately 9,000nm (16,700km), and travelling time will be up to 18hrs 45min.

Singapore Airlines served the Singapore-Newark route until 2013, when services were suspended after the aircraft used at the time, Airbus A340-500s, were returned to Airbus.

"Singapore Airlines has always taken pride in pushing the boundaries to provide the best possible travel convenience for our customers, and we are pleased to be leading the way with these new non-stop flights using the latest-technology, ultralong-range Airbus A350-900ULR," said Singapore Airlines' CEO, Mr Goh Choon Phong.

"The flights will offer our customers the fastest way to travel between the two cities - in great comfort, together with Singapore Airlines' legendary service - and will help boost connectivity to and through the Singapore hub," added Mr Goh.

Non-stop Singapore-Los Angeles flights are also planned with the A350-900ULR, details of which will be announced at a later date.

