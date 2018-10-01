Sing Our Song: Blissful Melody

Local veteran musician George Leong mentors wedding singer Daniel Ong in the first episode of Sing Our Song, a brand new music programme produced by zaobao.sg.

As a wedding singer, Daniel Ong often performs covers of popular songs at wedding events, but he has always hoped to do more than that. A budding composer, Daniel dreams of spreading his well-wishes for couples through songs that he writes.

Daniel is the young composer featured in the debut episode of Sing Our Song, a brand new music programme produced by zaobao.sg. Sing Our Song is a never-before-seen online-to-offline 7-part music programme where budding local musicians are paired with local veterans to embark on a musical journey of coaching, collaboration and co-creation.

The debut episode sees veteran musician George Leong coaching Daniel Ong, transforming the latter's acoustic piece "Will You?" into a grand song befitting of a wedding.

"We use the piano for the prelude, as well as guitar and other string instruments. This is to prepare everyone for a grand occasion that is about to happen," said George Leong, who has arranged songs for Leslie Cheung, Sandy Lam and many other top Mandopop stars.

He added that his arrangement for "Will You?" is inspired by Daniel's idea of a couple reminiscing their journey together as they walk down the wedding aisle.

Viewers will get to witness Daniel sing the final rendition arranged by George Leong at the second part of the programme, a live music showcase performed at CHIJMES Hall on 2 October at 8pm. This showcase will also be broadcasted live on zaobao.sg as well as zaobao.sg Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/zaobaosg/ ).

About Sing Our Song

Viewers enjoy real-time interaction during the live webcast of the finale performance, and even stand a chance to be invited to watch the performance at an exclusive venue steeped in history. This show promises to give audiences a dazzling time and a new way to experience music.