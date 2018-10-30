Sing Our Song: Meiting's Eclectic Imagination

Gen Neo (right), a Singaporean musician who has produced songs for various KPOP acts, mentors newbie composer Ng Meiting in this episode of Sing Our Song.

Like many youngsters, Ng Meiting didn't know what she wanted, but she clearly knew what she didn't like. This self-awareness saw Meiting quit her studies at National University of Singapore to pursue a Diploma in Music and Audio Technology at Singapore Polytechnic instead.

The second episode of zaobao.sg's new music programme Sing Our Song follows the musical journey of Ng Meiting as we listen to the quirky lyrics written by this 27-year-old.

After Meiting graduated from Singapore Polytechnic, she started writing songs professionally while working as a wedding coordinator. She released three singles in 2016 and an EP titled "Don't Worry! I'm Not A Bad Person" this year.

"This journey has not been easy but the sense of satisfaction is much greater than the heartache and hardship. I will continue to be a stubborn fool and pursue my dreams," said Meiting.

In this episode, Gen Neo, an established Singaporean musician who produced and composed songs for many KPOP artistes such as Got7, Super Junior's Eunhyuk and Donghae, gugudan and more, shines light on Meiting's musical journey. Under his rearrangement, her song "Midnight in Paris" transformed from an acoustic piece into something contemporary with a classical touch.

Viewers will get to listen to the full version of this groovy song at the music showcase held at Thian Hock Keng on 30 October at 8pm. This showcase will also be broadcasted live on zaobao.sg as well as zaobao.sg Facebook page (please link to https://www.facebook.com/zaobaosg/).

About Sing Our Song

Sing Our Song is a never-before-seen online-to-offline 7-episode music programme where budding local musicians are paired with local veterans to embark on a musical journey of coaching, collaboration and co-creation.

Viewers enjoy real-time interaction during the live webcast of the finale performance, and even stand a chance to be invited to watch the performance at an exclusive venue steeped in history. This show promises to give audiences a dazzling time and a new way to experience music.