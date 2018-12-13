Singapore cafes charge $25 to cut your own cake

Dec 13, 2018

Customers in Singapore are required to pay a cake-cutting fee of up to $25 , if they bring their own cakes to restaurants, Sin Chew Daily reported.

The report stated that Shin Min Daily News conducted a survey on cake-cutting costs in the city.

It found that Italian restaurant Lino at Binjai Park, for example, charged a $15 fee. Spanish restaurant Sabio by Sea located at Sentosa Cove charges $25 and upwards, limited to birthdays and special celebrations.

Wolfgang Steakhouse restaurant used to charge a fee of $4, but according to sources, recently scrapped the fee.

According to the survey, seven out of 10 respondents said it was unacceptable for restaurants to charge cake-cutting fees.

The others agreed that restaurants could charge cake-cutting fees but any fee above S$10 was expensive.

 

 

