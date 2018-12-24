The Singapore dollar sings 'Ho, Ho, Ho' in JB

JOHOR BARU - Singaporeans taking advantage of their strong currency have been making a beeline here ahead of Christmas.

With the Singapore dollar at RM3.04, many are here to hunt for bargains or for a holiday.

Senior human resource executive Jeanette Ng, 42, said she was looking for Christmas gifts and decorations with her two children.

"We usually drop by Johor Baru during the weekend before Christ­mas to look for last-minute deals," she said.

Interior designer Louis Tan, 26, said he and his friends crossed over to Malaysia for an overnight vacation in Johor Baru.

"We will be going back tomorrow evening and will be spending most of our time in Johor Baru shopping and trying out the food.

"We hope to find some Christmas gifts at a cheaper price here," he said.

Shopkeeper Lim Jun Hong, 22, who is working at a mall near the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex said most of his customers were Singaporeans.

"I would say at least 60 per cent of customers we have received since Friday are Singaporeans since this mall is just opposite CIQ," he said.

Some, such as kindergarten teacher Emma Diong, plan to celebrate Christmas in Johor.

Diong, 22, is organising a gathering at a homestay in Johor with her friends.

"This will be the first time we are celebrating Christmas in Malaysia and we are looking forward to experiencing something different," she said.