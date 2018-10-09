Singapore Immigration testing use of e-arrival cards

JOHOR BARU - Singapore’s introduction of electronic arrival cards for visitors has received mixed reactions from Malaysians.

The paperless system, which started last Thursday on a three-month trial, is expected to replace the use of embarkation/disembarkation cards.

Special needs trainer Doris Lim, who frequently visits Singapore, said the system was user-friendly and environmentally-friendly.

“It will be a step forward for those who are Internet savvy and want everything done fast,” the 23-year-old said yesterday.

“Most of my passengers are senior citizens. They are not used to new technology,” he said.

Aqilah Khairrah Abd Khalid, 23, who works in Singapore, said she believed the e-card system would lead to quicker clearance time by Singapore immigration.

“I think it will help reduce traffic at checkpoints, especially the ones it shares with Malaysia,” she said.

The Singapore Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) said the trial would be held at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, Changi Airport and the four cruise/ferry terminals.

With the electronic arrival card, travellers can submit their personal data and trip details through the ICA website or via mobile application before their arrival.

They would then only need to produce their passports for immigration clearance. The electronic arrival card that has been filled in advance will then be called up by ICA’s immigration system.

Johor Indian Business Association president P. Sivakumar said he hoped Singapore would work closely with Malaysia on the e-card system.

“This will ensure that information on the new system can reach Mal­aysians who travel frequently to Singapore,” he said.

SME Association of Malaysia past president Teh Kee Sin said the trial period should be extended to over three months to ensure that travellers familiarised themselves with it.