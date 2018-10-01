Singapore news outlet calls out Umno leader for spreading fake news on Anwar

Singapore news outlet calls out Umno leader for spreading fake news on Anwar
PHOTO: Reuters
Bernard Cheah
The Star/Asia News Network
Oct 01, 2018

PETALING JAYA - A Singapore news outlet has called out an Umno leader for allegedly spreading fake news about PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

BERITAmediacorp, a Bahasa Malaysia news portal under Singaporean conglomerate Mediacorp, said Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam had alleged that the news outlet had reported on a sodomy incident involving the "husband to the Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister".

The post claimed an Indonesian student had lodged a police report in Singapore over the incident, and that the person in question is Anwar.

Datuk Lokman Noor AdamPhoto: The Star/Asia News Network

"BERITAmediacorp was informed of the information which was spread in social media, and Lokman had alleged that the source of the news was from BERITAmediacorp.

on Facebook

Pembetulan

Posted by Lokman Noor Bin Adam on Sunday, 30 September 2018

BERITAmediacorp added that the post alleged that the student is currently in a hospital in Singapore and police were investigating the matter.

"The Singapore Police Force confirmed that it did not receive any reports on such matter," it added.

The news outlet added that it had not received any emails or explanation from Lokman on the allegation.

A check by The Star found that Lokman had posted on his Facebook account a correction that BERITAmediacorp did not publish the news.

The Malaysian Insight reported that Lokman has taken down a defamatory post after being alerted that it is fake news.

"I have checked and removed it. I have announced that the statement is untrue," he told the news portal.

Meanwhile, PKR Communications Director Fahmi Fadzil had denied that allegations as well.

"Like I've stressed before, there will be a lot of false information being spread during by-elections, and we see a character like Lokman, who initially posted something on his Facebook account, only to delete it later," he told Utusan.

Anwar, who is the PKR president-elect, is currently contesting in the Port Dickson by-election which will be held on Oct 13.

 

More about

Anwar Ibrahim UMNO
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement