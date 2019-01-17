Singapore Police Force praised for social media ad inspired by #BirdBoxChallenge

Singapore Police Force praised for social media ad inspired by #BirdBoxChallenge
PHOTO: Facebook/Rochor Neighbourhood Police Centre
Candice Cai
Candice Cai
AsiaOne
Jan 17, 2019

The Singapore Police Force has done it again - stunning netizens with their wit and humour online, that is.

The Men in Blue upped their social media game since last year but after a recent drought, it seems they're back.

In case you need a reminder of the past brilliance of their in-house social media team

on Facebook

Guard your belongings from wandering fingers. Theft from person is an offence punishable with an imprisonment of up to...

Posted by Singapore Police Force on Friday, 9 February 2018

on Facebook

Say no to Shop Theft this Chinese New Year. Shop theft is a serious offence, punishable with an imprisonment of up to 7...

Posted by Singapore Police Force on Saturday, 10 February 2018

Capitalising on the viral but widely slammed #BirdBoxChallenge inspired by the Netflix movie of the same name, the post on Tuesday (Jan 15) by the Rochor Neighbourhood Police Centre features a man standing in front of the ATM, blindfolded.

The caption reads: "Don't transfer blindly".

on Facebook

Don't transfer blindly. #birdbox #bewareofscam #rochornpc #singaporepoliceforce

Posted by Rochor Neighbourhood Police Centre on Monday, 14 January 2019

The post has so far been shared 388 times, with commenters praising the SPF for the ad:
 

And then there's this clever observation:

The post is also timely, as just yesterday, it was reported that police were notified of more than 200 cases of e-commerce scams last year involving concert and event ticket sales. Phishing scams dogging local bank POSB have also been rearing their ugly heads.

Although the most recent post has yet to match the virality of the rest, but still, nicely played.

candicec@sph.com.sg

 

More about

Singapore Police Force Social media
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement