Singapore says Interpol had red notice out on Jho Low in 2016, Malaysia was aware

PETALING JAYA - Singapore had requested Interpol's help to locate businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, in an investigation linked to scandal-hit 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) back in 2016.

A joint statement by Singapore's Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said that at Singapore's request, Interpol published red notices in October 2016 for Low and his close business associate Tan Kim Loong following investigations on 1MDB fund flows, in March 2015.

“All members of Interpol, including Malaysia, would have been aware of the red notices when they were published,” read the statement, issued on Friday.

According to Interpol, a red notice is a request to locate and arrest an individual pending extradition. It is issued if there is a valid national arrest warrant.

The Singapore statement also said that former Attorney General Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail, who is now part of the 1MDB taskforce, has headed over to Singapore to meet officers from the AGC, CAD and MAS.

This was after Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers met with their Singaporean counterparts at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on May 31.

“It was a productive meeting with a fruitful exchange of information,” the statement read, adding that the meeting was held at the invitation of Singaporean authorities.

Singapore said it does not tolerate the use of its financial system as a refuge or conduit for illicit funds.

Hence, it has taken strong action against financial institutions and individuals who have broken laws within its jurisdiction in connection with 1MDB fund flows, including criminal charges and convictions, as well as large financial penalties.