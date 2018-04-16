Singapore seeks feedback on proposal to allow Airbnb-style rentals

Singapore seeks feedback on proposal to allow Airbnb-style rentals
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters
Apr 16, 2018

SINGAPORE - Singapore began seeking public feedback on proposals to allow short-term rentals of private homes such as those on Airbnb.

The government is seeking feedback on issues such as what homes should qualify and the responsibilities of short-term accommodation platforms, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said on Monday.

The proposed rules require that a significant majority of owners in a condominium agree to the presence of short-term rentals in their development.

The agency also proposed an annual rental cap of 90 days that a property can be used for short-term rentals.

Earlier this month, a Singapore court fined two Airbnb hosts a total of $60,000 each for unauthorized short-term letting.

More about

Rental Airbnb
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement