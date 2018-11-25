Singaporean, 26, in critical condition after Australia accident; another charged in relation to the case

A 26-year-old Singaporean woman is in critical condition after the car she was in was involved in an accident in the Australian state of Victoria.

Four other Singaporeans were also injured. One of them, a 21-year-old woman, was charged by local authorities on Sunday (Nov 25) with dangerous driving causing serious injury and negligently causing serious injury, said the Victoria Police.

It is understood that two cars collided at the intersection of Remembrance Drive and Madden Road about 8.15pm on Saturday, with one of the vehicles hitting a tree.

The five Singaporean occupants in one of the cars were taken to hospital. Three had minor injuries. A 26-year-old woman is in a critical condition as of Sunday, while a 21-year-old woman suffered serious injuries. The woman with serious injuries is not the driver who was charged, said the Victoria Police.

The "car load of international students from Singapore" was travelling along Remembrance Drive when the 21-year-old driver reportedly failed to stop, said Nine News Melbourne.

They then collided with another car, driven by a 48-year-old man who was with his 10-year-old daughter. They were not injured.

Detective Sergeant Mark Amos from the Major Collision Investigation Unit told Nine News Melbourne: "It just represents to us a really classic example of inattention.

"At the moment, we are trying to get hold of their families overseas to give someone some very, very terrible news."

Victoria Police said the investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comments.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.