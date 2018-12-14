Singaporean creates parody of Google's Year in Search, featuring our biggest news

As 2018 comes to a close, everyone from media outlets to influencers to corporations is rolling out their year-in-review packages.

Google on Wednesday (Dec 12) published what the world searched for this year, focusing on the feel-good stories such as the Thai cave rescue and the first all-Asian Hollywood movie in 25 years, while celebrating the lives of the late Stephen Hawking and Anthony Bourdain.

The search engine’s 2018 trends can also be narrowed to specific countries, with Singapore’s list being led by the Trump-Kim summit in June.

Unfortunately, there was no slick video dedicated to Singapore.

Until today.

Yeo Tze Hern, the man behind viral videos Crazy Real Asians of Singapore and Singlish Ikea Puns, has helpfully assembled a parody of Google’s version, seen through Singapore’s eyes.

Yeo told AsiaOne he didn't want to highlight only the positive.

"I wanted it to reflect both the good, bad and even cringeworthy pop-culture moments of the year."

In case you want to relive these stories or, for some inexplicable reason, weren’t in the know:

»Malaysians 'triggered' after CNN says chendol is from Singapore

»Trump, Kim share historic handshake in Singapore

»Hong Huifang has ended her long-time friendship with fellow actress Pan Lingling

»Trump-Kim summit inspires latest Miss Universe S'pore national costume

»Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau drops by Adam Road Food Centre for lime juice

»Malaysian comedian Zaibo dies at 62

»Singapore Zoo puts down ailing polar bear Inuka at 27

»Singapore-born Sashi Cheliah crowned MasterChef Australia champion

»Singapore's favourite ah lian on her sudden fame: 'I want to tell my parents...'

»Nas Daily vlogger on Singapore: If they can solve so many problems in 53 years, then why can't we?

»Singapore Budget 2018: Adult Singaporeans to get SG Bonus of up to $300

»Social studies book says those who speak Singlish, eat at hawker centres of lower socio-economic class

»Man under fire for racy subscription scheme SgInstaBabes

»Xiaxue receives threats, verbal abuse after posting video teaser for Rosmah Halloween look

»EMA investigating blackout that hit 19 areas from Bedok to Jurong; power restored within 38 minutes

»Subway outlets officially certified halal by Muis

A similar post in the form of 12 photos (12 days of Christmas) was also uploaded by Yeo on Monday (Dec 10).

Some hot topics he touched on that were different from the video were the new speed limit of personal mobility devices and the revived debate about Section 377A.

Facebook users loved it, sharing the photos 1,000 times as of 5pm today.

tanthiampeng@asiaone.com