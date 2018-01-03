Singaporean family of 4 killed in Port Dickson after car gets crushed by runaway lorry

PORT DICKSON: A five-vehicle accident in Lukut killed four Singaporeans when a runaway lorry ploughed into their MPV at a T-junction heading to Sepang.

A police spokesperson said that three women in the MPV died on the spot after their vehicle was crushed by the lorry in the accident, which took place at 3pm on Wednesday (Jan 3).

He added that the driver of the MPV died while being rushed to the hospital, and said that the lorry also rammed into two cars and a motorcycle.

The spokesperson added that the drivers of the cars and rider of the motorcycle escaped serious injuries and said that the lorry driver ran off after the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Photos of the accident scene show the red lorry which had rammed into the right side of the severely damaged Honda.

Other photos and a video also showed several people lying motionless in the Honda wreckage, crushed beneath the front wheels of the truck.

Another black car was also involved, with its front heavily damaged.