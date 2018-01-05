Singaporean killed in Port Dickson accident was looking forward to attending classes

PORT DICKSON - Singaporean Nor Amalina Rosli was looking forward to attending classes with her peers at an institute of higher learning in the island republic.

The 20-year-old, who is the third of four siblings, had even paid the course fees for her UK-degree programme.

But a tragic accident ended all her plans. She died while on a family holiday here. Also killed in the fatal crash on Wednesday were her parents Rosli Samad, 53, and Maimunah Sapari, 50, and a younger sister, Dayana Sarah, 17.

The vehicle they were travelling in was crushed by a lorry along the Ja­­lan Lukut-Seremban-Sepang T-junc­tion. Two other cars and a motorcycle were also damaged during the 2.30pm incident.

Apparently, the driver lost control of the lorry while it was going downhill. He fled the scene and only surrendered to the police several hours later.

Nor Amalina’s uncle Jamil Sapari said the family was on a short holiday to Kuala Lumpur and Port Dickson and was supposed to return home yesterday.

Taken away: An officer escorting the lorry driver after police obtained a four-day remand order from the Port Dickson magistrate’s court.Photo: The Star/Asia News Network

“They left Singapore on Monday and we met up for lunch in Johor Baru before they drove to Kuala Lumpur.

“I came to know about the tragic accident after it was posted on social media,” he said, adding that the family often visited Kuala Lumpur and Port Dickson.

Jamil, 64, said the couple’s two other children could not join them for the outing.

“Earlier, a family member had informed me about an accident in Port Dickson involving a Singapo­rean family but I didn’t give it much thought.

“But later, when I had time to look at the video and photos, I was shocked to see the vehicle’s number plate,” he said, adding that the car belonged to one of Rosli’s brothers.

Jamil said together with the couple’s two sons and several family members, they would claim the family’s remains for burial in Singapore.

Earlier yesterday, police obtained a four-day remand order against the 54-year-old lorry driver to assist in investigations.

Port Dickson OCPD Supt Zainud­din Ahmad said initial investigations showed the suspect was not under the influence of alcohol.

“A urine test conducted on the suspect to check for drug abuse also came back negative,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.