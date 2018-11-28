Singaporean woman in critical condition after Australia accident dies in Melbourne hospital

SINGAPORE - The 20-year-old Singaporean woman who was in a coma after a horrific car crash in Melbourne last weekend has died in hospital from her injuries.

Victoria Police gave an update on Miss Gwyneth Lok's condition in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 28), four days after the blue Renault she was collided with another car in Windermere, more than 100km away from Melbourne.

The Renault came to a halt after hitting a nearby tree.

The accident, which occurred at the intersection of Remembrance Drive and Madden Road at about 8.15pm, left Miss Lok with critical head injuries.

Victoria Police said on Wednesday that it will be reviewing the charges brought against Miss Nasuha Nasser, 21, who was behind the wheel of the Renault.

Nasser, a psychology and media and communications student at the University of Melbourne, was on Sunday charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury and negligently causing serious injury.

She is out on bail and due to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Feb 21.

Doctors at Alfred Hospital in Victoria, Melbourne, had earlier told Miss Lok's family to be prepared for the worst, The New Paper reported on Tuesday.

Miss Lok, who recently graduated from Ngee Ann Polytechnic with a diploma in early childhood education, was one of the five Singaporeans involved in the accident.

Victoria Police said on Wednesday that two other women, both aged 20, remain in hospital in a stable condition.

One of the women is believed to be Nasser's twin sister, Naimi.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 48-year-old man, and his passenger, a 10-year-old girl, were not injured.

