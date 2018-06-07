Singapore's Capella Hotel, where Kim and Trump will meet

Capella Hotel, a five-star luxury establishment on Singapore’s resort island of Sentosa, has become a buzzword among those following news of the June 12 summit between the leaders of the US and North Korea.

Dispelling speculation surrounding the location of the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the White House announced Wednesday that Capella Hotel has been chosen to host the meeting.

Other hotels such as the Shangri-La and Marina Bay Sands had been floated as possible candidates by the media but experts analyzed that the secluded nature of the island hotel serves the occasion better in terms of security.

Capella Hotel is on Sentosa, a small island off the southern coast of Singapore. A single bridge connects Sentosa to mainland Singapore, which facilitates security control.

Sentosa is known for its man-made beaches and Universal Studios Singapore. The name of the island is Malay for “peace and tranquility.”

The Capella Hotel features a mixture of western and eastern designs, which some say adds further meaning to Trump and Kim’s meeting.