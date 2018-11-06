Some Singaporean 'haters' slam tech company Razer for investing in Malaysian eSports

PETALING JAYA After a Singaporean boss of a tech company committed to investing RM10mil (S$3.3 million) in Malaysia's eSports in 2019, he was slammed for "not doing anything" for Singapore.

Razer CEO Tan Min Liang (pic) pointed out that he received a slew of messages that the gaming hardware company had left Singapore behind, compelling him to list out his commitment to the island republic.

"We are probably one of the biggest supporters of eSports in Singapore - just this year alone we sponsored Hyperplay, the SEA Majors and PVP.

"We have been supporting Singaporean eSports athletes like Xian for years and are always looking to support more who are committed to Razer like Xian," he wrote on his Facebook post.

Tan called on his "haters" to celebrate the growth of eSports in the region, instead of being abusive.

Tan had responded to a tweet by Sports and Youth Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who called on industry players to invest in Malaysia. The tweet was posted after Budget 2019 was read in Parliament.

While some welcomed Razer's move to invest in Malaysia, there were those who were unhappy and "salty" about it.

"Singapore gets nothing in eSports scene.. what's new?" asked Bao Xiang.

Ivan Chia commented, "MYR10M (RM10mil) but dunno left how much after going into diff ppl pockets. (sic)"

Tan's latest post clarifying what he had done for Singapore received over 1,000 Likes, with many thanking him for his initiation. Some also advised him to stay calm over the incident.

"Singaporeans are salty sir," Muhd Taufiqh wrote.

Another person Gabriel Wu Shiguang commented, "don't mind us Singaporeans - we like to scold ppl online. (sic)"

Tan also noted that Razer has hundreds of employees in Singapore, some of whom were hired for eSports specifically.

"We will continue to invest in eSports in Singapore and the rest of the world.

"My investment in Malaysian eSports is a good thing for the entire community. Singaporeans should be happy that the entire region is going to grow in eSports," he added.