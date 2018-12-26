Spreading Christmas cheer in song and dance: Police's new music video a hit among social media users

A total of 60 officers, who are mainly from the police band, as well as others from various vocations helped bring the video to life. About 50 of them were featured on screen and the remaining 10 officers worked behind the scenes.

SINGAPORE - With the holiday season in full swing, even Singapore's men and women in blue have joined in the festive cheer with a new music video on their Facebook page.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) once again brought holiday cheer to social media users with an upbeat rendition of festive favourites - We Wish You a Merry Christmas and Auld Lang Syne - this year.

The two-minute video was posted at 10am on Christmas Eve, and it has chalked up more than 128,000 views and over 2,300 shares in a day.

The caption that accompanied the Facebook post read: "The Singapore Police Force wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year! And, as always, remain vigilant and safe.

"We thank you for your support in 2018. We look forward to our continued partnership to keep our home safe and secure."

Last month, the police also lit Deepavali up with a festive music video of police officers singing and dancing to a remixed Tamil song.

The video received about 17,000 views in the span of five hours.

And earlier in the year, the police also released videos for Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

The Chinese New Year clip features police officers of various races singing a medley of classic festive songs for the holiday. The video garnered some 259,000 views and over 2,200 shares. The Hari Raya clip drew over 286,000 views and 4,500 shares.

For the police's latest Christmas video, many social media users expressed their surprise at the musical talent of the officers and several also took the chance to thank them for keeping Singapore safe.

The video was made fully in-house by the police's public affairs department, with the music arranged and recorded by the SPF Band, a police spokesman told The Straits Times.

Conceptualising the video as well as arranging and recording the music took a few weeks, while filming was completed in a day.

A total of 60 officers, who are mainly from the police band, as well as others from various vocations helped bring the video to life. About 50 of them were featured on screen and the remaining 10 officers worked behind the scenes.

In the clip, officers donning different uniforms are all smiles as they dance and sing alongside one another, with the appearance of a few electric guitarists and a drummer getting a nod of approval from social media users.

Facebook user Ray Tan said that the music arrangement was good and wished the police a Merry Christmas too.

Another user, Veronica Tay, added: "Well done SPF! Time to work hard, time to play hard with your musical talents. All of you have great talents.

"Thank you for keeping Singapore safe. May you and family be blessed abundantly for all years' to come."

The police band told ST: "Festive greeting videos are just one way the SPF Band engages the community. We are thankful for the positive responses arising from these videos and hope that we have managed to bring a little festive cheer to everyone."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.