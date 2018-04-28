'Stranger Things' coming to Universal Studios Singapore

Things are about to get very strange at Universal Studios Singapore. The theme park is partnering with Netflix to bring Stranger Things to life at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event.

Fans of the mega hit series will be able to brave the Upside Down and confront the supernatural when the park debuts all-new mazes inspired by the show.

Apart from Singapore, the maze – featuring the predatory Demogorgon – will also be available in Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort in the United States. Visitors will be transported into artfully recreated scenes and storylines.

Resorts World Sentosa senior vice president (attractions) Jason Horkin said visitors are in for a terrifying treat at the new attraction.

“Fans can expect to be transported into iconic scenes in this all-new haunted house,” he said, adding that the three-park collaboration is the first in the theme park’s history.

From the menacing Hawkins National Laboratory, under the US Department of Energy, to the Byers home adorned with an erratic display of flashing Christmas lights and the eerie Upside Down woods oozing a shower of floating orb-like spores, the chilling new mazes will offer surprising twists and unexpected turns around every corner.

Multiple movie-quality mazes based on iconic horror television shows, films and original stories haunt visitors during the Halloween Horror Nights event. The streets of each park’s event are transformed into highly-themed scare zones where menacing scare-actors lunge from every darkened corner.

This year, the annual affair begins Sept 28 in Singapore. The event kicks off earlier on Sept 14 in Hollywood and Orlando.