Student Care Services now known as SHINE Children and Youth Services

Student Care Services (SCS) has been renamed to SHINE Children and Youth Services, announced the social organisation on Saturday at a launch event.

According to SCS, this is to avoid confusion between the organisation and students care centres that provide after-school enrichment activities.

SCS was founded in 1976 by the then principal of St Andrew's School Mr Francis THomas, who wanted to provide support to students who had the potential to do well, but struggled in school due to situational challenges.

Today, SCS has four centres in Singapore: Clementi, Yishun, Hougang and Tiong Bahru. Social workers at these centres assist youths in educational psychology, social work, training and consultation.

At the launch of their new name and logo at The Float@Marina Bay, SCS announced its first and only patron, speaker of parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

Mr Tan first got to know SCS during a fund-raising campaign selling unbuilt plastic model kits.

"Clearly, the work with children, youths and their families who need support matter greatly. The work needs to be holistic and evidenced-based. SCS has been doing a wonderful job in this field and I am proud to be part of their team," said Mr Tan.

The launch event saw around 300 guests, with some taking part in a night-time race around the Marina Bay area.

