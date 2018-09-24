Talent academy aims to break Singapore record for 'largest formation of a star'

Looking to celebrate Children's Day (which falls on Oct 5) in a fun yet meaningful way this year?

Join Academie of Stars as they attempt to set a Singapore record for the "largest human formation of a star" next Saturday, Oct 6.

The event aims to attract at least 1,000 participants to raise more than $1,000 for Club Rainbow - a local charity for chronically-ill children and their families. The Academie will be donating $1 to the charity's talent development fund for every person that joins in the formation of the star. Each person will also walk away with a goodie bag and certificate of participation.

Academie of Stars is a talent academy founded by showbiz veteran Kuo Po, in partnership with entertainment company mm2, offering music, dance and theatre programmes for kids aged four years and beyond.

Said its CEO Kuo Po: “ Every child, no matter where they are from, has an inner star that’s waiting to shine. We need to help them find their confidence. Performing arts is one way where they can find a way to believe in themselves. They have a dream, to not just reach for the stars , but to be one. The human formation of a star symbolises this belief to empower the child to find their inner star”.

When: Saturday Oct 6, 2018, 8am-11am

Where: THE YARDS, 408 Joo Chiat Place, Singapore 428084

For more information, go to www.academieofstars.com or sign up here.

WIN holiday workshops for children aged 5 to 16

Think your kid has star potential?

Look out, we have three year-end school holiday workshops worth more than $1,400 to give away to three lucky winners!

WORKSHOP AGE DATES TIME Description VALUE MUSICAL PROTÉGÉ- SEUSSICAL ! 5-6 Dec 13-15 10am -1pm A musical theater workshop based on the musical, Seussical.

In this workshop, the pre-schooler will learn a scene with acting, songs and dance $360 POP PROTEGE : MUSIC VIDEO PERFORMANCE WORKSHOP -

How Far I’ll Go (Moana) 7 - 11 Dec 8-10 10am – 6PM Day 1 : Learn the song and dance to it

Day 2 : Fine-tune your choreography and let's act too!

Day 3: Hair, makeup and action!

(Due to the duration of the workshop , all songs are abridged) $480 TRIPLE THREAT: SING! DANCE! ACT! In MUSICALS 12 -16 Nov 27 - Dec 1 10am – 6PM Learn it all and increase your chances at auditions!

Musical Proteges will be learning songs put together in an abridged version of the musical.

Performance at AoS Tarantino BlackBox $600

Here's how to win:

