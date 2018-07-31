Taxi beats red light and hits female pedestrian along Penang Rd, police investigating

Jul 31, 2018

A woman was taken to hospital after she was hit by a taxi while crossing the road along Penang Road on Monday (July 30).

Stomp contributor Dean alerted Stomp to a video of the incident that has been circulating online.

In the video, the woman and a man are seen dashing across the pedestrian crossing during a heavy downpour.

A yellow taxi beats the red light and hits the woman as she is halfway across the road.

The impact sends her flying.

The woman's male companion hits the taxi in anger before running to her.

A passenger in the taxi and a passer-by are also seen rushing to attend to the woman after the impact.

In response to Stomp media queries, a police spokesman said:

"On 30 July 2018 at about 12.26pm, the police were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and a pedestrian along Penang Road towards Somerset Road.

"The pedestrian, a 35-year-old woman was conscious when conveyed to Raffles Hospital.

"Police investigations are ongoing."

