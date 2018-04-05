Thailand-bound flight returns to Singapore after alleged bomb threat

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines budget carrier Scoot said on Thursday that one of its flights bound for Thailand returned safely to the city-state after an alleged bomb threat.

The airline said flight TR634 bound for Hat Yai was escorted back by Singapore's air force and that it was "working closely with the authorities for necessary follow-up to ensure the safety of our guests".

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that a report was received regarding an alleged bomb threat made by a passenger on board the flight. They added that police officers are currently conducting checks and more updates will be provided.