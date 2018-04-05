Thailand-bound flight returns to Singapore after alleged bomb threat

Thailand-bound flight returns to Singapore after alleged bomb threat
PHOTO: Scoot
Reuters and AsiaOne
Apr 05, 2018

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines budget carrier Scoot said on Thursday that one of its flights bound for Thailand returned safely to the city-state after an alleged bomb threat.

The airline said flight TR634 bound for Hat Yai was escorted back by Singapore's air force and that it was "working closely with the authorities for necessary follow-up to ensure the safety of our guests".

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that a report was received regarding an alleged bomb threat made by a passenger on board the flight. They added that police officers are currently conducting checks and more updates will be provided.

on Facebook

[Alleged bomb threat made by passenger on board flight TR634] The Police confirm a report was received regarding an...

Posted by Singapore Police Force on Thursday, 5 April 2018

More about

Bombings/Explosions bomb Travel advisories
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement