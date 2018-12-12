Tourist from Vietnam desperately looking for man she met at Zouk: 'It was love at first sight'

A Vietnamese tourist did not expect to fall in love on her recent trip to Singapore and is now desperately looking for her mystery man.

Stomper Sunny reached out to Stomp to help her find the man who stole her heart after they met at Zouk nightclub in the early hours of Saturday (Dec 8).

She told Stomp in a WhatsApp video call that she had always wanted to visit Singapore so she decided to take leave and travel here for a holiday with friends from Dec 5 to Dec 9.

She started her trip trying frog porridge, shopping at Bugis, exploring temples and watching a light and water show at Marina Bay Sands.

However, the day that impacted her the most was when she went to Zouk on Friday night and met a man in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"My friends and I wanted to let our hair down so we went to Zouk where I met a Singaporean guy," she said.

"I saw him in the club and went to stand next to him.

"He then approached me and offered me a glass of wine before we danced together.

"The way he looked at me and held my hand made my heart beat so fast."

Sunny said they danced for two hours until about 3.30am when the man told her he needed to leave and gave her a kiss on the lips before saying goodbye.

"I was embarrassed and had little self-esteem so I did not ask him for his phone number or anything and just let him leave," said Sunny.

Sunny left Zouk after it closed at about 4am but found herself unable to stop thinking about the guy.

"I could not forget him as he was always on my mind, making me feel crazy and lonely.

"I could hardly sleep."

Sunny went back to Zouk on Saturday night hoping to see him again but could not find him.

"On Dec 9, I returned to Vietnam with regret," she said.

"Singapore is very beautiful and peaceful but when I went back to Vietnam, my heart was heavy with nostalgia.

"I'm 28 years old but this is the first time in my life I've experienced love at first sight.

"I want to find him again but I do not have any information or pictures."

Sunny shared a photo with Stomp she took from a video she had recorded at the club that night, showing the side profile of the man.

She said the guy was wearing spectacles and office attire and described him as fair, tall and slim.

She also shared photos of herself wearing the same dress she wore the night she met him in hopes that he will recognise her.

"I have returned to work but I cannot concentrate on doing anything," she said.

"I do not want to bring disorder into his life but I just want to see him and will return to Singapore immediately if I can find him again.

"Please help me.

"Sincerely, thank you very much."

If you are Sunny's mystery man and want to connect with her, contact Stomp at stomp@stomp.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.