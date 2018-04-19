Trade war could have "big, negative impact" on Singapore: PM Lee

Trade war could have "big, negative impact" on Singapore: PM Lee
PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao
Reuters
Apr 19, 2018

SINGAPORE - Singapore is very vulnerable to an escalation of a trade dispute between the world's two major economies, the United States and China, the city-state's prime minister said in an opinion piece published by the Washington Post.

"Singapore is a global hub that connects the economies of the United States and Asia. We are a small, open economy with trade flows more than three times our GDP," Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

"A trade war between the two largest economies in the world will have a big, negative impact on Singapore."

Lee said that aside from the economic impact, strained ties between the two countries would make it harder for them to co-operate on issues such as North Korea and climate change.

More about

Trade
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement