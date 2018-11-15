Trio have $1,755 meal at Michelin-starred restaurant, including $20 each for mineral water

A woman and two friends enjoyed a $1,754.91 meal at a Japanese restaurant in Marina Bay Sands on Oct 19, but what really got netizens talking was the cost of the trio's mineral water.

The woman shared photos of her food and receipt on Facebook after her visit to Waku Ghin, which has two Michelin stars and is helmed by celebrity chef Tetsuya Wakuda.

There, the party of three had Omakase and some drinks.

The Omakase, a type of meal where dishes are selected by the chef, cost $450 per pax and consisted of various courses including Japanese tea and dessert.

And although the woman was simply showcasing her fancy dinner, it was a picture of her receipt that went viral online.

Netizens were stunned at how mineral water at the restaurant cost $20 per person and did not hesitate to be vocal about it.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the water is free-flow.

