Typhoon Mangkhut: Most flights from Singapore to Hong Kong cancelled, 3 delayed

People walk through a flooded shopping mall in Heng Fa Chuen, a residential district near the waterfront in Hong Kong, during Typhoon Mangkhut on Sept 16, 2018.

SINGAPORE - Most flights scheduled to fly from Singapore to Hong Kong on Sunday (Sept 16) have been cancelled due to Super Typhoon Mangkhut.

As of 1pm, Changi Airport's website showed that more than 30 flights by major airlines, including Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines and American Airlines, have been cancelled.

Three flights - Singapore Airlines SQ868, Ethiopian Airlines ET1323 and Virgin Australia VA5646 - are listed as having been retimed, and have been rescheduled to early on Monday.

An advisory on the Changi Airport website states: "Due to Typhoon Mangkhut, flights to and from Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou and Shenzhen may be affected. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines, as well as the flight status page, for the latest updates."

Flights from Hong Kong are also affected. According to the Changi Airport website, about 28 flights from Hong Kong to Singapore on Sunday have been cancelled, while nine flights landed safely earlier.

Mangkhut could affect as many as 30.5 million people across Asia, according to the United Nations Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System.

